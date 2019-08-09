Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 94,726 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 674,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,726 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $37,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 143,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 400,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,017,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

