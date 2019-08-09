Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,487 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 682,300 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

NYSE:PM opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

