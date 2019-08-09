James J. Filler Buys 1,400 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,400 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.49 per share, for a total transaction of $111,286.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,956 shares in the company, valued at $56,672,872.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $457.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.46. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Century Bancorp by 552.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

