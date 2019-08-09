Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

JACK stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 958,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,227. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.29.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $201,943.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,807 shares of company stock worth $2,375,463. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 66,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

