J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Trading Up 7.8%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 8,332,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,071,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $1.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Get J C Penney alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $218.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The department store operator reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J C Penney news, Director Javier G. Teruel acquired 223,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $218,950.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,045,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,984.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in J C Penney during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in J C Penney during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in J C Penney during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J C Penney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.