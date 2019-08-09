iXledger (IXT) Achieves Market Cap of $14.73 Million

iXledger (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One iXledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00006587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Bit-Z. Over the last week, iXledger has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. iXledger has a market cap of $14.73 million and $370,103.00 worth of iXledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00252673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.01194960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018253 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00088509 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About iXledger

iXledger’s genesis date was July 11th, 2017. iXledger’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. iXledger’s official website is www.ixt.global . iXledger’s official Twitter account is @iXledger and its Facebook page is accessible here

iXledger Token Trading

iXledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit and HitBTC.

