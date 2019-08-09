Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €34.16 ($39.72) and last traded at €34.54 ($40.16), 57,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €35.28 ($41.02).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISR. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Isra Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Isra Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $762.91 million and a PE ratio of 31.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.01.

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

