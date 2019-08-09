iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.04. 64,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

