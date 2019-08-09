ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506,611 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 6,660.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,046,714 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 2,811.9% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,222,000 after buying an additional 391,918 shares during the period. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 837.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 304,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 272,132 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 22.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,388,000 after buying an additional 145,102 shares during the period.

BMV:IXUS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.94. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a one year low of $1,050.00 and a one year high of $1,260.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.