iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Decreased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,565,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,813,000 after purchasing an additional 899,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,428,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,899,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,805,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,486.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,341,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.82. 11,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,879. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $117.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.