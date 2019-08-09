iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.16. 188,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,941. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.75 and a 12-month high of $238.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.