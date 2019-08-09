iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $115.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,466. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

