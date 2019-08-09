iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.53. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

