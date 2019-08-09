iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $180.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.49 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

