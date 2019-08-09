iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 73,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,310,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,865,000.

IGSB remained flat at $$53.51 during trading hours on Friday. 479,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,965. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36.

