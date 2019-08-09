iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,894.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,213,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,993 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,161,000 after acquiring an additional 309,474 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,617,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.4% during the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 183,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,388 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $159.64. 924,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,589. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

