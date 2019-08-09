iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.76 and last traded at $56.76, 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Arjuna Capital increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2,275.7% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000.

