iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 303.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280,434 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4,203.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 229,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,404. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

