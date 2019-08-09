iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 145,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,691,000 after buying an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,576,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,627,000 after buying an additional 2,233,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,086,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,465,000 after buying an additional 2,178,039 shares in the last quarter.

EEM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,357,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,861,141. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

