iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) is Private Ocean LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,444.5% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 174,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 163,316 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 299,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 80,236 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 78,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 184,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 76,507 shares in the last quarter.

ESGE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,645. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.75.

