iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 1,363,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,014,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

