iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Lowered by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164,373. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.91. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

