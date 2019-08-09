Ironwood Financial llc Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $163.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $168.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.