Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 1,552 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 3,104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DATA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tableau Software by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 9.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,113,000 after acquiring an additional 392,991 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $458,329,000 after acquiring an additional 196,207 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Tableau Software news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $649,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,024,127.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Thomas Nelson sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $750,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,514.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,144,495 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DATA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tableau Software from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush lowered Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Shares of NYSE:DATA opened at $169.53 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

