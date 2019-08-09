Invesque Inc (IVQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 15th

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$38.86 million for the quarter.

