Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) is Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $928,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,350,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

SPHD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. 20,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,619. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12.

