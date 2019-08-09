Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 201,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 92,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

PDN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,328. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68.

