Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) is Ironwood Financial llc’s 8th Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 242,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 100,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

