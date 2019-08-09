Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,344 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,686,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after buying an additional 533,900 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,344,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after buying an additional 103,754 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 931,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 669,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 211,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 545,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 133,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,096. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

