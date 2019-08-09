Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intu Properties to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 116 ($1.52) to GBX 94 ($1.23) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 92.54 ($1.21).

INTU stock traded down GBX 1.96 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 36.82 ($0.48). 4,225,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. Intu Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 37.48 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

In other news, insider Robert Allen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

