IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Given a $36.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 95,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.13. IntriCon has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.58.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the first quarter worth $4,399,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in IntriCon by 51.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 83,103 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in IntriCon by 141.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 141,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 82,867 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in IntriCon by 288.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the first quarter worth $1,697,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

