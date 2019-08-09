Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 363.14%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Intrexon’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XON traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $6.95. 2,054,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,754. Intrexon has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58.

In other Intrexon news, CEO Randal J. Kirk acquired 1,257,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,533,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randal J. Kirk acquired 376,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,961.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,402,182 shares of company stock worth $15,739,033 and sold 22,672 shares worth $173,474. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XON. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Intrexon in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intrexon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

