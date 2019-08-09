INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ICAGY. HSBC raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.16.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 105.69%. As a group, analysts expect that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

