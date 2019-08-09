Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$22.50

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Intertape Polymer Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cormark lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday.

ITP traded down C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 85,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,514. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$369.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$91,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$482,127.90. Also, Director Robert Beil sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.43, for a total value of C$152,042.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$808,971.70.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

