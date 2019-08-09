International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in International Paper were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,343,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,435,000 after acquiring an additional 384,793 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,422,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,919,000 after acquiring an additional 113,013 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,236,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,304,000 after acquiring an additional 352,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Paper by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $45,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,409.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

