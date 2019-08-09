International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $150.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.54. 1,197,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $116.87 and a 12 month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,115 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,300,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,614,437,000 after purchasing an additional 763,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $907,591,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,403,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,589,000 after acquiring an additional 148,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

