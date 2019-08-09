Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $73.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Internap’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Internap updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

INAP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05. Internap has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Internap by 781.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Internap by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Internap in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

INAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Internap in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark set a $8.00 target price on Internap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

