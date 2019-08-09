Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises updated its FY19 guidance to $4.85-4.95 EPS.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.27. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

