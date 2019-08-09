Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises updated its FY19 guidance to $4.85-4.95 EPS.
Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.27. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
