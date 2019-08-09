Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $446,139.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, John Geschke sold 1,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $140,895.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $219,650.00.

On Monday, June 10th, John Geschke sold 915 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $84,619.20.

NYSE ZEN traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,965. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 90.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 30.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

