Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $446,139.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 11th, John Geschke sold 1,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $140,895.00.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $219,650.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, John Geschke sold 915 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $84,619.20.
NYSE ZEN traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,965. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 90.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 30.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.
