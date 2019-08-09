Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells 18,592 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 18,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $4,724,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.54. 200,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,938. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.96. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $257.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 537.7% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

