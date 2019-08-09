Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Sells 14,100 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $253,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SVMK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. 1,037,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,467. SVMK Inc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $75.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. FMR LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 341.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,186,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971,548 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 400.0% during the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SVMK by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,996,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SVMK during the second quarter valued at about $17,532,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 84.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,007,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 460,430 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SVMK shares. UBS Group upgraded SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

