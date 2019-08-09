Insider Selling: Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $44,835.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $50,670.00.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $50,730.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $48,840.00.
- On Friday, July 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $47,985.00.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $50,955.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $51,735.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $50,940.00.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $53,175.00.
- On Monday, July 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $52,695.00.
Shares of WORK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. 1,713,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,661. Slack has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,755,000.
