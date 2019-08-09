Insider Selling: Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells $4,203,441.84 in Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 38,168 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $4,203,441.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, James Hagedorn sold 105,703 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $11,523,741.06.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $96.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.