Insider Selling: Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Director Sells $174,568.16 in Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,505.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KN opened at $20.12 on Friday. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KN. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $9,771,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $10,748,000. 13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $10,013,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 2,391.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 516,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 68.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 480,700 shares in the last quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

