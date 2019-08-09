Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,611,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JACK traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. 968,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $92.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,402.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

