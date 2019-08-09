Insider Selling: Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Insider Sells $233,362.48 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $233,362.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Arthur Poyck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of Hubbell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $30,134.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $129.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.48. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hubbell by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $34,205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

