Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $386,628.48 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $386,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $904,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $137.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.32 and a 1-year high of $199.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 66.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 306.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 224.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

