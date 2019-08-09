Insider Selling: ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Director Daniel J. Geiger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $62,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CTRA opened at $31.23 on Friday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($3.19). The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.05 million. ConturaEnergyInc .’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the first quarter valued at $261,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

