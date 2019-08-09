Insider Selling: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.39 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 81.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

