Insider Buying: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Joseph L. Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.53.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

